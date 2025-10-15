THE Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth Sea Cadets and Marine Cadets will be celebrating their connection with Vice Admiral Lord Nelson on National Trafalgar Day this Sunday.
Nelson visited the Wye Valley and Forest of Dean with Lord and Lady Hamilton in 1802, three years before the battle, where he died on board the Victory.
He recruited 17 sea cadet trainees for HMS Agamemnon in 1793 and made a significant donation in 1802.
The Sea Cadets movement has honoured Nelson and the Royal Navy since the first National Trafalgar Day in 1895.
The Severn District’s parade and celebration takes place in Monmouth on Sunday (October 19) organised by the local unit, with some 130 cadets and instructors expected.
