Ross-on-Wye will soon be home to a Welsh Speakers and Learners (SGWRS) group, providing a platform for those interested in the Welsh language to come together and converse in Welsh. The initiative has been launched by a group of Welsh speakers and learners, and will hold informal gatherings at [email protected] on the first Saturday of each month, starting March 4th from 10:30 to 12 noon at St Mary's Church, Ross-on-Wye.
Participants will have the opportunity to engage with each other in Welsh, with no lessons or fees attached. The group will be a casual place for Welsh speakers and learners to chat and connect. Coffee and delicious cake will be available for purchase, and people are welcome to come and go as they please.
Jean, one of the organizers of the group, expressed excitement about the launch and is encouraging anyone interested in the Welsh language to attend. The group plans to start informally and is looking forward to growing the community from there.
This exciting initiative provides a unique opportunity for Welsh speakers and learners to engage with the language and the community. With no prerequisites or fees, this group is an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone. Anyone interested in the Welsh language is encouraged to come along on Saturday, March 4 at 10.30 am to [email protected] to join in the conversation.