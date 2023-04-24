Ross-on-Wye is set to mark the Coronation of King Charles III with a series of community events and concerts, transforming the area into a vibrant hub of festivity.
The Ross-on-Wye Town Council and St Mary’s Church have joined forces to organise an array of activities before, during, and after the bank holiday weekend of May 6, ensuring a memorable experience for all.
Kicking off the celebrations on Friday, April 28, is a Schools’ Art Exhibition at St Mary’s Church. This creative showcase, running until May 17, will feature artwork inspired by the Coronation from eight local primary schools.
The church will be open daily from 9am to 5pm, inviting the community to admire the young talents.
Music lovers are in for a treat as St Mary’s Church hosts two concerts over the weekend. On Saturday, April 29, at 7.30pm, the Musical and Amicable Society’s A Celebration for the King will enchant audiences with timeless classics, including Handel’s Arrival of The Queen of Sheba and Mozart’s Coronation Mass.
The following evening, on Sunday, April 30, at 7.30pm, pianist Ross Macmillan will deliver a mesmerising candlelit recital of composer Ludovico Einaudi’s greatest hits. Tickets for these musical extravaganzas are available online and include a glass of wine and freshly baked baguettes.
The big day, Saturday, May 6, will see the Coronation of His Majesty The King at Westminster Abbey. To mark the occasion, the ceremony will be live-streamed at St Mary’s Church Hall and simultaneously shown on a TV during a Coffee Morning in the church.
The festivities continue with the Ross-on-Wye Town Council Coronation Market, taking place on the same day from 10am to 3pm.
The market promises a delightful array of local produce, food, drink, flowers, plants, cakes, and bakes, accompanied by music from local buskers. An address by the town crier will precede a performance by music duo Annteek at midday. In the evening, a glittering Coronation Ball hosted by the Mayor of Ross-on-Wye Town Council at the Ross Rowing Club will offer an unforgettable night of dining and dancing.
Over the bank holiday weekend, a series of community street parties, funded by grants from Ross-on-Wye Town Council, will take place in and around the town. On Sunday, May 7, a special King’s Coronation Church Service at St Mary’s Church will be followed by a toast to the King’s health and a family-friendly picnic in the churchyard grounds.
That evening, the official Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, featuring music icons like Sir Bryn Terfel, Andrea Bocelli, and Katy Perry, will be live-streamed at St Mary’s Church. Finally, on Monday, May 8, The Big Help Out invites volunteers to participate in a churchyard clean-up at St Mary’s Church, joining thousands of organisations nationwide in giving back to their local communities.
Details of The Big Help Out can be found online at thebighelpout.org.uk or for the Ross event, contact St Mary’s Church by emailing [email protected]
The Ross-on-Wye Coronation celebrations plan to offer a spectacular tribute to the crowning of King Charles III.