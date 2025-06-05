A ROAD closure is planned to complete surface dressing on Morse Road, Drybrook, from Monday, June 30 from 7.30am to 5pm, lasting for three days.
The dates are provisional, as several factors may affect the start time, including rain, extreme hot temperatures, machine availability and plant breakdown.
In a letter sent to residents, Nick Holder, Supervisor for and on behalf of Ringway wrote: “We politely ask for no parking on the roads during these works.
“Whilst we appreciate that this makes it very hard to plan your daily activities, because of the reasons stated above, we are unable to provide the exact date of work weeks in advance. However, we wanted to make you aware of the upcoming disruption.”
