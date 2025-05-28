THE Annual Tidenham Parish Council meeting will be held tonight (Wednesday, May 28) at 7pm in Sedbury and Beachley Village Hall.
The news comes following the council’s recent return to social media, to keep parishioners informed of its activities.
A spokesperson for the council said: “All parishioners on the electoral roll are warmly invited to attend the Annual Parish Meeting. Please come along and find out what's going on in the Parish.
“If you have an item you’d like to raise at the Public Forum, you can email it to the Clerk prior to the meeting.”
(Tidenham Parish Council)