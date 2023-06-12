Ross-on-Wye’s 232 Daffodil Line to Ledbury and Newent, while applauded for its service, has faced challenges in maintaining punctuality since its inception. Here’s a peek into why “the Daff” often runs behind schedule and our comprehensive plans to set the clocks right.
The 232 Daffodil Line has already proven to be a popular service, so much so that the bus has been welcoming more passengers than anticipated at this early stage. While this is a delightful problem to have, the additional boarding time required to accommodate the influx of passengers has inadvertently contributed to the lag. Furthermore, the arrival of unexpected roadworks and the ever-present congestion on narrow town streets have only added to the delays.
Nevertheless, the spirit of the service remains undeterred. We understand the importance of punctuality, especially for those with timely commitments.
The campaign’s timetable guru, Professor Les Lumsdon, in collaboration with DRM transport manager, Andy Goodchild, has taken up the mantle to restore punctuality. They’ve spent numerous hours observing the route under ‘live’ conditions, studying the dynamics of boarding and alighting passengers, and the timings between various stops at different times and days.
Armed with this data, they’ve suggested significant modifications to the timetable, hoping to enhance the efficiency of the service. While the number of daily buses will remain unchanged, the primary amendment will involve a loop through Ledbury, avoiding a stretch known for its congestion.
Buses4Us plan to extend the service right into John Masefield High School, specifically for the school run - and the group hints that there might even be a special Sunday surprise in store.
Buses4Us have said that they’re are deeply grateful for the patience passengers have shown during these initial teething issues and appreciate their unwavering support.
Information from the project’s website buses4us.org can keep residents informed of the minor changes in departure times.
Clare Stone from Buses4Us said: ”Thank you so much for being so patient with us. For waiting for the bus and for bearing with us whilst we get the timetable right.”