As a Walkers are Welcome town one of our challenges is to try to use and promote local public transport – use it or lose it! For the Ross area this is a particular challenge, but the new Daffodil line every 2 hours from Ross to Ledbury via the little villages does open up lots of new opportunities – and the bus is happy to stop and pick up anywhere along the route where it is safe to do so. For the 2023 Ross Walking Festival (walkinginross.co.uk/festival) there are two walks that promote bus use. Walk 2, one of my real favourites, takes the bus out from Ross to Hoarwithy and walks back to the town, exploring four very different churches and their foibles enroute, crossing the River Wye 3 times, and following some great footpaths through our amazing countryside and farms. This route is part of the Long Distance Herefordshire Trail that encircles the county for 150 miles and is very popular with walkers who know about it! Walk 25 uses the Gloucester bus between Ross and Weston-under-Penyard – though there are options for the more energetic to walk both directions along quite different footpaths. The Festival programme also has two really popular walks which include a steam train ride through the Forest – one with a forest walk and pub lunch; the other going down to the River Severn and exploring the refurbished Lydney Harbour and the power of one of the largest tidal reaches in the world.