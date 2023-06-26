Ross Welsh Speakers and Learners ‘Sgwrs’ Group will meet up again this Saturday, 1st July at the [email protected]’s, which is at St Mary’s Church from 10:30. Come along at any time up to 12 noon to have a ‘sgwrs’ (which means ‘chat’ in welsh) over a cup of coffi and cake. It is a just a great place to meet and share ideas and information, and catch up on what everyone has been doing. Just drop in for a while, there will be a warm welcome for all.
Afternoon Concert at St Mary’s Church
Gwent Chamber Orchestra Concert are returning to St Mary’s Church for an afternoon concert, this Sunday 2nd July at 3pm, with another enjoyable performance.
Details and tickets (£10) at createross.co.uk/events. Afternoon tea will be available during the interval, at a separate cost of £3:50 on the day, with home made cakes and pots of tea etc. Pre-booking for the concert would be appreciated, to give the organisers a rough indication of the numbers who may wish to have Afternoon Tea. It should be a lovely afternoon and something different.