Ross Welsh Speakers and Learners ‘Sgwrs’ Group will meet up again this Saturday, 1st July at the [email protected]’s, which is at St Mary’s Church from 10:30. Come along at any time up to 12 noon to have a ‘sgwrs’ (which means ‘chat’ in welsh) over a cup of coffi and cake. It is a just a great place to meet and share ideas and information, and catch up on what everyone has been doing. Just drop in for a while, there will be a warm welcome for all.