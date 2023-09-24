JOHNNY Rotten - the one-time enfant terrible of rock ‘n’ roll - is coming to Monmouth to talk about his life and thoughts.
Back in the 1970s, council bigwigs couldn’t wait to ban him and The Sex Pistols from appearing at their local theatres, calling them a threat to the nation’s youth.
Of course, youngsters didn’t give a stuff - they just loved the irreverent in-your-face tunes, attitude and image.
These days though, the legendary punk rock frontman, known by his real name John Lydon, lives a somewhat quieter more reflective life, and will be a welcome visitor to Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre next year to regale fans in a show called “I could be wrong, I could be right!”.
As the frontman of the icons of punk, he and the band riled almost everyone over the age of 30 with their incendiary sound and totally ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ attitude.
Songs like God Save the Queen, Anarchy in the UK and Pretty Vacant took the world by storm in the late 1970s, causing a cultural revolution.
But within three years the Pistols had fired their last shot, John walking out on the band after telling fans “Ever Feel like you’ve been Cheated?!”.
But while Sid Vicious imploded, Lyon never looked back, forging a hugely successful career as the frontman of Public Image Ltd, interspersed with the odd Pistols reunion and tour.
And next year, he will be out on the road again touring his one-man spoken word show around the world, including the US, Europe and Australia, with a date at the Savoy pencilled in for Saturday, June 8.
He will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions during a pyrotechnic show.
He’ll be totally forthright - ‘untamed, unscripted and uncensored’.
And as he says, he could be wrong. he could be right!
Tickets are on sale already at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/theatre/ or via the box office priced £33 standard, £50 VIP, £90 Meet and Greet.