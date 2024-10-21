The Forest of Dean Mummers gave a touching and unique performance at the Nags Head in Yorkley last Friday, when they acted out their specially written play to celebrate long-serving and popular landlady Myra Byett's retirement after an incredible 41 years behind the bar.
It was a night of mixed emotions as the Nags Head has now closed, leaving the Mummers with no spiritual home. The madcap antics introduced the unsuspecting audience with such dubious characters such as Miss Cindy Ford (Geoff Sandles), Donald Trumpton (Ian Riddell), The Bishop of Bilson (Ken Eames), Keith Goodrich-ards (Jonathan Cooke), Charlie Watt's a matter (Fozzie), Mick Tagger (Lewis Hampson), The Landlady (Joan Towell), Elfty Safety (Dave George) and PC Plod of the Pludds (Andrew Maliphant)
Geoff Sandles, who played the part of Miss Cindy Ford, is also the chairman of Forest of Dean CAMRA branch (Campaign for Real Ale) and said: "Apart from the Mummers who rehearse at the pub, there are other clubs and organisations that meet here. The Nags Head is a pub that has strong community focus, and many local charities have benefited from Myra's support.
The one-off performance at the Nags Head of the Forest of Dean Mummers' "Absolutely Rubbish Play" may not be remembered as the most professional and polished acting presentation ever seen in the Forest, but the affectionate subtle references to "Sprits and Largers" (misspelt pub signs), and the "steep and twisty stairs" to access the upstairs Skittle Alley will have been familiar oddities of the Nags to locals.
As a thank you for allowing the Forest of Dean Mummers to meet and rehearse at the Nags Head over the years Myra was presented with a 2,000 piece jigsaw puzzle of the Mummers in their finest but sometimes disconcerting costumes.
Speaking for the Forest of Dean Mummers, Ian Riddell, said: "We are all going to miss you Myra, and the welcome and support you have always given us at the Nags Head. We had great fun performing our daft play but we were sad when we walked out of the door for the last time."