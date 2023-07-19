“Safeguarding students is always the school’s top priority so any and all concerns raised with the school will be looked into, in line with our safeguarding policy.

"Many of our young people have complex needs and we work hard to provide a safe and enriching learning environment and where incidents do occur our teaching staff follow well established procedures.

“We will continue to work with Gloucestershire County Council to review our response to a situation so we can continue to refine our approach.

"We welcome feedback from parents and would urge them to raise any concerns with us so they can be looked into accordingly and any appropriate steps taken.”