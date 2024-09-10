NEW research has revealed sapphire is the most desirable gemstone for engagement rings in Gloucester.
The research, conducted by jewellery experts Ramsdens Jewellery, examined online search data for a list of key terms relating to engagement rings in Gloucester (July 2023- June 2024), and ranked the findings in terms of popularity.
A spokesperson for Ramsdens Jewellery said: "Engagement rings embody the love and commitment of every union. While symbolic, rings are also a valuable addition to anyone's jewellery collection and can be designed to fit the unique style of each wearer, whether they prefer classic diamonds or unique heart-shaped cuts.
“Hopeful fiancés can keep the results of this study in mind when they choose an engagement ring, considering whether they would like to shop with the latest fashion trends in mind or choose a style that strays away from the masses."
The top three in the rankings were sapphire, emerald and diamond. Sapphire can be pink, green or yellow but is typically a striking shade of royal blue. The gemstone symbolises the faith and loyalty that creates a long-lasting marriage.
Emeralds are bright with a vivid shade of green, which represents growth and new beginnings associated with marriage. Diamonds are elegant and a popular engagement gemstone since the mid-1900s. These classic engagement rings represent an unbreakable bond between newlyweds.