THE SEVERN Area Rescue Association (SARA) will host a charity golf day in aid of the Beachley Launch Tractor appeal.
SARA invites teams of four to enter their four ball competition held at the St. Pierre Golf Resort, Chepstow, on Friday, September 27, with registration from 9am.
Mary Miller, SARA helm and organiser of the event said: “The event is a charity golf competition for teams of four to be held at the St. Pierre Golf Resort on the prestigious Old Course.
“There will be a team competition and an individual competition and other fun competitions. Score a hole in one on the 13th and enjoy dinner, bed and breakfast at the fabulous Whitebrook Restaurant.
“There are prizes for nearest the pin and longest drive. Teams of four are invited to play with spaces still available. Come and join in a fabulous day of golfing fun!”
Those hoping to enter the event will pay £65 per person or £260 per team. A welcome coffee and bacon buttie will be available on arrival, as well as a post-round meal following the event.
The event looks to raise money for its Beachley Launch Tractor Appeal, which is a fund to replace the previous launch tractor.
SARA said: “The wonderful and trusty lifeboat launch tractor at SARA Beachley Lifeboat Station has served us well over the past 20 years.
“She was the brainchild of our own Chris Taylor – who – tired of replacing the brakes on the Land Rover from damage caused by frequent dips into the water off the slipway – spotted a dumper truck and figured that it could be the solution. He managed to get hold of one, set about re-engineering it and it has done the job perfectly ever since.
“However, over 20 years of service has taken its toll and it now needs ever increasing amounts of TLC. It now spends a lot of time stripped down for repairs. The time has sadly come to retire this much loved machine and replace it.
“Machines that can do this job do not come cheap, they have to be robust and reliable, capable of withstanding salt water and Severn mud.”
You can find out more on the SARA website. Additionally, you can contact Mary Miller on 07879413595, or via email [email protected]