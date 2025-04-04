The historic Scarr Bandstand, near Coleford, needs a roof. The bandstand has become the home of brass band concerts - and much more - since the volunteer-run charity “Friends of Scarr Bandstand” began restoring the site in 2016.
The Friends have established a popular season of music and theatre every summer and have been working for years on a plan to replace the roof, which disappeared back in the 1990s.
Alison Collison, the charity’s secretary explained, “This would allow community events to take place throughout the year - fetes, parties, concerts… even weddings! We also want local schools to be able to use the bandstand during term time. To achieve this, a permanent roof is essential. It also means that the summer season will become financially viable. The major cost is the hire of a temporary roof “ Alison explained.
“Every year, we have to find the funding for this so that the season can go ahead, and this is becoming increasingly difficult. With a permanent roof, this risk disappears. We will also be able to keep our great music events with free entry, so that everyone can come. We have planning permission, and the companies are ready to build the permanent roof - and we have very nearly raised enough money. We just need a little bit more.”
The Friends are delighted to announce that a grant from Arts Council England for just over £74,000 has been secured, and the Friends have raised a further £9,000 over the past four years, mostly from very generous donations from local people.
“Local people are being amazing, and we are really grateful for their support.” said Alison. “We put a ‘Just Giving’ page on the Scarr Bandstand Facebook recently, and it raised a further £1,100 in just a few days. A pub quiz in Coleford raised a bit more.”
The Scarr Bandstand has also benefitted from support from West Dean Parish Council and Gloucestershire County Council. The Friends now need to find the last £10,600.
“We just need one last push” says Alison. “We have got to get the roof on - so this iconic Forest venue can have a sustainable future. We are trying local funding bodies, of course. But if you are a local business, or a private individual who would like to help, please do!”
The Scarr Bandstand, nestled in the heart of the Forest of Dean, has been a prominent feature of local heritage since its construction in 1923. Originally built to provide a venue for outdoor music and community gatherings, it became a cherished spot for generations of visitors. Over the years, the bandstand has hosted numerous performances, serving as a symbol of the region’s cultural life. Despite weathering the elements, the Scarr Bandstand remains a beloved landmark in the Forest.
You can make a donation by going to the Scarr Bandstand website: www.scarrbandstand.co.uk and clicking on "PayPal Giving Fund” at the bottom of any page. Or contact: [email protected]