A community orchard which features two varieties of local apples has been opened at Primrose Hill Academy in Lydney.
The new orchard features apple, pear, plum and gage trees and includes the Lydney Kernel and Yellow Willie apples which were first cultivated in the town.
The trees were donated by Lydney Town Council and the Forest of Dean Motor Club and planted by pupils, staff and governors of Primrose Hill.
The orchard was officially opened by the Mayor of Lydney, Cllr Natasha Saunders, last Friday (September 27).
The orchard is part of a wider gardening project at the school which has received donations from local businesses.
Mr Greg Ellott, a governor at the school, approached a nursery in Thornbury which specialises in Gloucestershire fruit varieties about getting the Yellow Willie tree which is a Lydney.
He said: “ They do local Gloucester orchards so they have a lot of very rare varieties like the Lydney Kernel and Yellow Willie.”
He was then offered a Lydney Kernal tree which is so rare it is not available to the public.
Mr Elliott said: “There is very little known about the Lydney Kernal apart from it comes from Lydney.
“It’s a chance to keep a piece of history going.
“I was asking about the Yellow Willie but when they realised we were a Lydney school they offered the Kernal.”
Over the last year the school’s eco council has been working to raise awareness of environmental themes.
The eco council also gave a presentation about the importance of composting and the children now compost all the waste from their snacks.
The school also harvests its rainwater to use on the gardens with water butts that were donated by Smiths of Coleford.
The pupils have also received help on caring for the gardens from Bream Gardening Society.
In July last year the school was awarded the Eco Schools Green Flag with distinction for its commitment to caring for the environment.
It is hoped local people will get involved in the upkeep of the trees. For more information contact [email protected]