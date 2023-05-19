A MONMOUTHSHIRE school has been crowned best breakfast club in Wales at the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.
Following an application by Mr Tony Webb (breakfast club leader), Trellech Primary School was notified of their success and Acting Head Kate Peacock, Learning Support Assistant Miss Jessica Light and pupils Joshua Swingwood and Carys Pearce had the honour of attending the ceremony held in The Houses of Parliament, Westminster (17 May) where they received a £1,000 for their breakfast club and were joined by MP David Davies who congratulated them on their success.
Acting Head, Mrs Peacock said :”We were delighted to be given a tour of Parliament by David and his PA Lydia, who was in fact a past pupil at Trellech Primary! A special thank you to David for giving his time to enable this additional treat to take place.
“We were so proud to represent Wales, providing children in Trellech not only a nutritious start to the day but also a settled calm start ensuring everybody is checked in with and the pupils well being at the heart of our school from the moment the doors open,” she added.
The panel of judges selected winners based on the inspiring individuals and activities that transform the mornings of children across the UK.
The school will spend its winnings on new resources linked to wellbeing to ensure pupils are able to begin their day in a calm positive way. This includes supporting staff to develop skills to lead weekly themed sessions such as yoga, singing and Welsh. The pupils have helped decide how to invest the money.
Mr Davies added: “Trellech may be a small rural school, but its award-winning breakfast club provides a warm welcome where children can settle in before starting their day”.