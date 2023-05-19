Following an application by Mr Tony Webb (breakfast club leader), Trellech Primary School was notified of their success and Acting Head Kate Peacock, Learning Support Assistant Miss Jessica Light and pupils Joshua Swingwood and Carys Pearce had the honour of attending the ceremony held in The Houses of Parliament, Westminster (17 May) where they received a £1,000 for their breakfast club and were joined by MP David Davies who congratulated them on their success.