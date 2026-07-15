Five Acres High School has achieved an “Exceptional” judgement for Personal Development and Wellbeing, and “Strong” judgements across five key areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.
The school was judged to be strong for achievement, attendance and behaviour, curriculum and teaching, inclusion, and leadership and governance.
The school's personal development and wellbeing provision was recognised as exceptional.
Inspectors praised the deeply embedded culture that prioritises pupils' personal growth, character development and wellbeing in all aspects of school life.
Pupils develop remarkable confidence and resilience and leave the school exceptionally well prepared for adulthood.
Pupils feel a strong sense of belonging, safety and pride in their school. Pupils embrace the school's values of determination, confidence, creativity, ambition and respect, and demonstrate these qualities in their daily lives.
Academic achievement was recognised as Strong by inspectors, reflecting provision that is above the expected standard. Pupils make excellent progress through an ambitious curriculum.
Outcomes in English and maths are well above national averages, including for disadvantaged pupils.
Inspectors recognised the school's success in ensuring that pupils, regardless of their starting points, are very well prepared for their next steps in education, employment or training.
The school's Strong judgement for Inclusion reflects the sustained success of its work to ensure every pupil can thrive. The curriculum has been expertly tailored to meet the needs of all learners. Staff know pupils well and work consistently to overcome barriers to learning and wellbeing. Inspectors praised the school's support for disadvantaged pupils, pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, young carers and those known to social care.
The report highlighted the school's outstanding pastoral support, recognising the significant difference staff make to pupils' wellbeing, attendance and engagement with school life.
Inspectors also recognised pupils' excellent behaviour and attendance, alongside the extensive opportunities available to develop leadership skills, contribute to the local community and participate in a wide range of extracurricular activities.
Inspectors found that leaders have high expectations, carefully evaluate the impact of their work and are committed to continuous improvement.
Staff value the extensive professional development opportunities available to them and have strong confidence in the school's leadership.
The inspection report said: “Pupils talk passionately about their pride in being a member of the Five Acres High School community.
“Pupils feel a sense of belonging and safety that gives them the confidence to engage with all that the school offers.
Headteacher Simon Phelps,, said: "This report reflects the dedication and care shown every day by staff, pupils and the wider community working in partnership.
“We are particularly proud that inspectors recognised our personal development provision as exceptional.
“Since our last inspection, we have worked tirelessly to strengthen every aspect of the school, and this outcome is a testament to that collective effort.
“We remain committed to building on this success, and are grateful to our families, governors and the Greenshaw Learning Trust for their continued support.”
The full report is available at www.ofsted.gov.uk.
For more information about the school visit www.5acreshighschool.co.uk
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