AN attempt by the company behind plans for the Hinckley C nuclear reactor to “wriggle out of” installing a device to keep fish away could lead to ecological disaster in the Severn Estuary, it has been claimed.
Energy firm EDF was required, as part of the planning permission for the Somerset power plant, to install a system to keep fish away from the inlet of the cooling system as it sucks in an Olympic-sized swimming pool of water every 12 seconds.
Now EDF wants to get rid of what is called an acoustic fish deterrent (AFD) replacing it with other measures including a saltmarsh near Westbury.
The Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust says EDF has failed to make a clear case for the removal of the AFD or provide evidence for why the proposals would adequately compensate for the types of fish that will be killed.
But EDF bosses say their latest proposals are a natural alternative to an untested deterrent which would be dangerous to install and operate, creating noise louder than a jumbo jet taking off for more than 60 years.
The wildlife charity believes when Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, considers EDF’s updated plans in the New Year, there is a major risk that important ecological measures will be either scrapped or be too inadequate to make a difference.
A 2021 report to the Welsh Government suggested the number of fish killed as a result of the removal of the system could be as high as 182 million per year which is much higher than EDF’s own calculations.
Andrew McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust said: “EDF’s shambolic approach to working with communities is creating a perfect storm for Ed Miliband to handle in the New Year.
“There are many positive ways that EDF could be working with the consent of local communities, and many existing habitat restoration projects that EDF could support to provide some compensation for the impact of the reactor.
“But EDF’s current restoration proposals are late in the day, lack the detail that would give people assurance, and the threat of compulsory purchase orders has destroyed local goodwill. My fear is that the ecological mitigations get thrown in the ‘too hard box’ and scrapped, and this could spell disaster for important fish populations in the Severn Estuary.”
Andrew Cockcroft, Head of Stakeholder Relations at Hinkley Point C, defended their proposals. “Hinkley Point C is one of Britain’s biggest acts in the fight against climate change and the first power station in the Severn with fish protection built into its design,” he said.
“Our current proposals to create new saltmarsh is a natural alternative to an untested acoustic fish deterrent which would be dangerous to install and operate, creating noise louder than a jumbo jet taking off for more than 60 years.
“The harm to fish from Hinkley Point C is very small and agreed by the Environment Agency to be only 44 tonnes per year – less than the annual catch of one small fishing vessel.”