Severn Bridge closes for work
The M48 Severn Bridge will be closed to traffic this weekend to allow for two high-level cable inspection gantries to be moved.
The bridge will be closed from 7pm tonight (Friday, September 30) until 6am on Monday, (October 3) – weather conditions depending – to enable the moving of an inspection gantry from the westbound to eastbound carriageway.
Chris Pope, project panager for National Highways, said: “The inspections are vital to allow us to understand the current condition of the suspension cables and confirm that the measures that we implemented over the last 15 years have been effective in ensuring the long-term viability of the bridge.
“Agreed diversion routes are in place.”
So far, the team has completed the inspection and repair work at two of the four high-level sites using the cable inspection gantries and are continuing work from scaffolding at another two lower-level locations.
The team has also inspected more than 360 metres of cable to date and repaired 30 broken wires.
Long-term lane closures will remain in place after this weekend’s full closure with vehicles over 2.9 metres wide unable to use the M48 Severn Bridge.
