Train services through the Severn Tunnel resumed this morning (Friday, July19) after 16 days of essential round-the-clock work to renew the track.
The railway line through the tunnel had closed from Wednesday, July 3 to allow Network Rail teams to replace the entire seven kilometres (4.3 miles) of track in the Wales-bound direction.
During the closure of the line, passengers were able to travel between South Wales and Bristol via Gloucester.
Rail passengers face more disruption with the closure of the line for two weeks from Monday between Severn Tunnel Junction and Gloucester to secure the cliff face between Purton and Awre.
The £10m Severn Tunnel project – the largest track renewal in living memory inside the 138-year-old tunnel – was completed on time and on budget.
During the 16 days, engineers installed almost 11,000 sleepers, more than 22,000 tonnes of new ballast (track stone), and 66 rails, each 216m in length. They also removed 21,000 tonnes of spoil.
Salt water and minerals inside the tunnel make for a corrosive environment, and track that would usually last 25 years elsewhere on the railway needs to be replaced around every ten years.
Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “This essential work means the entire track within the Severn Tunnel has now been renewed within the past two years.
“We are committed to providing lower-carbon and reliable rail transport between South Wales and England – and this major track renewal on such a busy route is a significant part of that.
“I would like to pay tribute to the dedication and skill of the Network Rail teams and our contractors, who worked 24/7 in challenging conditions to safely deliver the largest track replacement in the tunnel for many years.
“I would also thank our passengers and our train operator colleagues, notably those at Great Western Railway, for their patience over the past 16 days while we carried out this work.
The Severn Tunnel will be closed for follow-up work on the weekends of 27-28 July and 24-25 August, when passengers are advised to check before they travel.
The Gloucester to Severn Tunnel Junction route will be closed completely for three weeks from Monday (July 22) for the third phase of works to make the cliff face near Lydney more secure.
While the railway is closed, all Transport for Wales services between Maesteg and Cheltenham Spa will start or terminate at Severn Tunnel Junction.
A rail replacement bus service will be provided to serve all stops between Severn Tunnel Junction and Gloucester (Caldicot, Chepstow, Lydney and Gloucester).
The works are due to finish on Friday, August 9 but the line will temporarily re-open over the weekend of July 27-28 to allow follow-up works in the Severn Tunnel.
While the railway is closed, Network Rail engineers will also be carrying out essential drainage work in Newnham Tunnel, renewing almost one mile of track and upgrading several level crossings.