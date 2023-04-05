ENHANCED monitoring of sewage treatment works in the River Severn catchment will be implemented earlier than expected after an additional £95 million of investment was brought forward.
Water company Severn Trent has been given the go-ahead to begin works planned for 2025 to tackle challenges like water scarcity and river health.
The projects include the rollout of 250,000 smart meters to help reduce demand and tackle leakage; works to increase reservoir capacity to increase resilience; and installing “enhanced monitoring” at 80 sewage treatment works to support river health.
The green light for the “accelerated approach” was agreed by Defra, Ofwat and the Environment Agency on Monday (April 3).
The company says the fast-tracked works will build on its current five-year £2bn investment cycle, its £566m Green Recovery programme, and commitment to “Get River Positive”, which includes causing no harm to rivers through its operations by 2030.
Liv Garfield, Severn Trent CEO said: “While we’re already making huge investments when it comes to the environment and river health, we’re absolutely always committed to doing more, as proven by our ambitious Green Recovery programme.
"And bringing forward investment allows us to do just that, and will see us going even further and faster in delivering our plans.”