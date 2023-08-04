A Home Sharing scheme launched by local organisation, Cloud Nine, has changed the lives of two older ladies, 76-year-old Marie and 71-year-old Winnie, by providing them with companionship and a secure living environment.
The scheme, pioneered in the Ross area, pairs individuals who have a spare room with those seeking a shared living arrangement. This novel approach is ideal for those who, like Marie and Winnie, were living alone and desiring both company and reassurance, yet not requiring traditional care or a move to residential care.
Despite seeking to maintain their own space in a home environment, what Marie and Winnie didn't anticipate was the joy and camaraderie they would find in shared living. Together, they revel in the pleasure of shared meals, watching soaps, and even splitting household costs, which has resulted in significant financial benefits.
The weekly visits by a Home Supporter from Cloud Nine are valued by the duo, assisting them in organising their needs and desired activities. Amidst challenging times, this service has proven to be a lifeline for the two ladies.
The Home Sharing scheme is gaining traction among older residents in the Ross area, fostering new friendships and shared living experiences. If you or someone you know has a spare room or is in search of supported accommodation, and believes this arrangement could suit their needs, you can get in touch with Liz at [email protected] or by calling 07988 751870.