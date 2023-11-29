THE shock closure of the former Monmouth Conservative Club has been announced, just over two years on from a major upgrade and reopening as 'The Club'.
The rebranded Whitecross Street venue has become popular in town since ending the requirement for membership, featuring big screens for watching sport and other events.
But yesterday it posted that it would be shutting from tomorrow (Friday), despite December being one of the busiest months for pubs and clubs.
The Club posted yesterday: "Important announcement. It is with the deepest regret that The Club (formerly known as the Conservative Club) will be closing its doors from Friday, 1st December.
"We would like to thank all of our customers old and new for their custom and support over the last few years.
"We wish you all the best for the future."
It is not known at this stage why the venue, which was reportedly taken over by the national association of Conservative clubs prior to the rebrand, is shutting.
But it comes just days after it advertised Christmas parties, making the decision something of a mystery.
The large Grade II-listed 18th-century building, which includes long alley skittles at the back of the bar, a snooker room, offices, meeting rooms and flats upstairs, saw a major upgrade to its lounge, bars and function rooms in 2021.
It has held regular music and bingo nights and also served Sunday roasts.
Townspeople took to social media to express dismay, several calling it 'very sad', while another said: "I can't believe it, absolutely gutted for you all, fab pub."
One added: "A great shame, another part of Monmouth gone."
And another posted: "Very sorry to hear this! We had a fabulous family party last Christmas and you were great!!
"This year's is in January so will have to find somewhere else. Wishing you all the best."
The building opposite St Mary's Church, which has a car park at the back, was previously known as Priory House.
It became Monmouth Conservative Club in 1948, rebranding after 73 years to The Club.
The venue was closed at lunchtime today and has been asked to comment.