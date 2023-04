The attraction of high street retail is what persuaded Ian Crosby to open two shops next door to each other on Beaufort Square. For five days of the seven he works Mr Crosby, who opened his first record shop when he was 17 in Penarth, near Cardiff, bases himself in his Chepstow Records Shop while a sign in the door of his Tortoise Shop directs anyone wishing to buy, or ask about, reptiles to the record shop.