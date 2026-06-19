SIX bikers have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years for an attack in the centre of Coleford.
They are all members of the Rock Machine Motorcycle Club
The victim is believed to be the president of another motorcycle group.
The men – from Gloucester, the West Midlands and Berkshire – appeared for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court earlier today (Friday, June 19).
They were jailed for their parts in the attack in April last year.
Lee Rogers, 38, and Billy Timmins, both of of Tipton near Wolverhampton received prison sentences of five years and 10 months and four years and three months.
Robert Greenacre, 35 of Wokingham in Berkshire was jailed for three years and four months.
Three defendents from Gloucester also received jail sentences.
Ashley Lauterdale, 35 got six years and six months, Darren Rimmer, 53 received four years and five months and Kyle Matthews, 28, was jailed for two years and 10 months.
Rogers, Timmins and Greenacre pleaded guilty to 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder on the first day of trial, which took place in Bristol in February.
A jury found Matthews, Rimmer and Lauterdale guilty of wounding with intent and violent disorder.
Lauterdale was also found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard that police were called to Market Place in Coleford at 2.30pm on Saturday, April 5 2025 with a report that a man had been assaulted outside a pub sustaining serious injuries.
It was reported that a number of men had got out of several vehicles before attacking another man with metal poles and driving away in a convoy.
The victim, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which included a brain bleed and fractured jaw.
His partner was also attacked during the assault and sustained lesser injuries.
Officers from the Gloucestershire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department began an investigation into the incident and quickly established that CCTV footage had captured the assault taking place.
However, significant enquiries were required to identify those involved.
As a result of this, a total of 11 men were identified, arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
At the conclusion of sentencing, Acting Detective Sergeant Robert Humphreys said: "I am pleased that six men have been jailed following their involvement in what can only be described as a calculated and brazen violent assault.
"I hope this court outcome shows that violence won't be tolerated here in Gloucestershire and that police will do all they can to bring offenders to justice."
Three men – Luke Cole, Joshua Bell and Paul Price – recently pleaded guilty to violent disorder, pleas which were accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.
A fourth man, Mark Gibson, stood trial this month and was found guilty of violent disorder but was cleared wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
These four men are due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 5 August.
Jordan Peers was found not guilty of violent disorder and encouraging or assisting an offender following a trial which concluded earlier this week and faces no further police action.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.