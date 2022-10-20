Six more deaths recorded in the Forest of Dean
There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 20th October 2022 3:14 pm
A total of 197 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 191 on September 8.
They were among 12,279 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.
A total of 168,913 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 20 (Thursday) – up from 167,949 last week.