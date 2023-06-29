THE first six affordable homes at the Severnbank development in Newnham have now been handed over to the Wyedean Housing Association.
The Forest Council’s Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Adrian Birch (Green, Tidenham), said: “We are delighted to see the delivery of these much-needed affordable homes in Newnham.
“This development is a significant step towards addressing the housing needs of our community and providing opportunities for individuals and families to access affordable homes.
“I’d recommend that anyone who is interested in shared ownership of these properties visits the TwoCan Estate Agent’s website”.
Two of the properties are for rent and four shared ownership properties, providing an opportunity for families to take their first steps onto the housing ladder. They're a mix of two and three-bedroom properties.
The remaining six affordable homes are expected to be ready later in the summer.
For households interested in purchasing a shared ownership property, TwoCan Estate Agent is the recommended point of contact. They will provide further details on the properties, guiding potential buyers through the shared ownership process and assisting them in securing their new home.
For more information about the Severnbank shared ownership homes or to express interest, please contact TwoCan Estate Agents.
Households interested interested in affordable housing for rent should register with Homeseeker Plus at www.homeseekerplus.co.uk.