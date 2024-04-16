NEARLY 200 runners hit the heights in the Kymin Dash, and while some sped over the top in a hurry to get to the finish, others took the chance to have a breather after the testing 850-foot climb and grab a drink.
Some even took the chance of stopping at the Round House to have a selfie of the spectacular views overlooking Monmouth.
Spirit of Monmouth Running Club proudly hosted the annual seven-mile race, which was bathed in gentle spring sunshine.
And club member Katie Adams was fastest woman to the top, earning the crown of ‘Queen of the Hill’ in an impressive 11 minutes 34 seconds, while overall race winner Jon Like was ‘King of the Hill’ in 9.36.
The Dash is not for the faint of heart though – with its steep opening climb, undulating terrain and stunning vistas, it offers a unique opportunity for participants to push their limits and revel in the beauty of the Wye Valley landscape.
After reaching the summit, the route headed down into bluebell-filled woods, and onto the trail beside the Wye between the Leys bend and Biblins, before heading downstream to the finish at Monmouth School Sports Centre.
Runners were full of praise for the event, Alison Roper posting: "My Dad and I ran this morning and had a brilliant time - such a beautiful route! And we’d almost forgotten the climb by the time we got to the finish line! A really well organised and friendly event, thank you very much."
Kim Young added: "Thank you, loved today's blue skies and a beautiful route and smiley people, very well organised."
And Alex Prosser-Snelling said: "Fantastic organisation, The Kymin Dash, thank you to all the volunteers - cheerful, professional and fun!"
