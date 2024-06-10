Smiths Newent Auctions are now preparing the catalogue for their Antiques Sale on June 27-28. The sale includes a wide selection of items including Ceramics, Glass, Silver, Jewellery, Books, Furniture, Pictures and Collectables but also features specialist sections for coins, stamps and postcards.
The stamp section features a good range of GB and world stamps including some interesting entries relating to postal history. A large Victorian album of world covers illustrates how prior to the invention of stamps, the envelopes were stamped or pre-purchased with the postage paid at the post office. One of the rarest items in the album originates from when the Mauritius post office ran out of 50 cent pre-paid envelopes in 1890. The resourceful postmaster over stamped the 8 cent envelopes with a 50 cent postmark and signed each one personally to discourage any counterfeiting. This comprehensive and fascinating album is estimated at £450/£550.
The sale also includes two ‘Mulready’ covers which were the first pre-paid postal envelopes issued in Britain in 1840, at the same time as the Penny Black stamp was introduced. Edward Mulready was an Irish artist and the envelopes featured his drawing of Britannia surrounded by images of Britain and the Empire. However they were not well received and were much mocked for being too pompous and idealized. They were very quickly withdrawn after just two months – making them an rare prize for the collector.
The coin section also features some fascinating treasures including a Roman gold coin dating from Valentinian I 354-375AD. The coin is in particularly good condition for its age and is estimated at £400/£600.
Other gold coins include sovereigns and half sovereigns as well as a rare George III spade guinea estimated at around the same price. With the gold and silver prices staying high at present the coin section is bound to be a success!
The ceramics section has once again attracted a large number of entries including a beautiful collection of fine early 19th century porcelain covered sugar bowls – called sucriers – after the French. Although not as valuable now as they once were the collection makes an extremely attractive display and features rare early examples by Worcester, Spode, Derby and Coalport amongst others. Other interesting pieces from the same deceased estate include a 19th century ‘bocage’ figure by Sampson of Paris. These attractive figures are thus called because of the style of foliage background used. This fine example is estimated at just £80/£120 since porcelain figures are not at all popular these days – potentially making them a promising investment buy for the future.
The June sale is now closed for entries and the fully illustrated catalogue will be online from the 20th of June with viewing on the 25th & 26th of June 10am-5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am-10am. Entries for the August antiques sale are invited by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk