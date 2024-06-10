The ceramics section has once again attracted a large number of entries including a beautiful collection of fine early 19th century porcelain covered sugar bowls – called sucriers – after the French. Although not as valuable now as they once were the collection makes an extremely attractive display and features rare early examples by Worcester, Spode, Derby and Coalport amongst others. Other interesting pieces from the same deceased estate include a 19th century ‘bocage’ figure by Sampson of Paris. These attractive figures are thus called because of the style of foliage background used. This fine example is estimated at just £80/£120 since porcelain figures are not at all popular these days – potentially making them a promising investment buy for the future.