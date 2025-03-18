The sale features a special section for Jewellery, Gold & Silver as well as a broad selection of antique furniture, paintings, ceramics, glass, books and collectables. A wide variety of jewellery includes some very wearable modern pieces such as an 18ct white gold diamond set pendant and a pretty platinum ring set brilliant cut diamond flanked by two pear cut stones – both estimated at £500/£700. A fine three stone diamond ring entered at the last minute is also sure to prove popular. Set with over 1.5 carats of diamonds it is estimated at £600/£800 but could do far better on the day. There is a huge variety of antique jewellery, which may not be to everyone’s taste, but Smiths find they have a huge online audience for these more decorative pieces.