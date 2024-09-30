Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have started receiving entries now for their forthcoming Antiques and Collectables sale on November 7-8. It may seem some way off, but this Pre-Christmas sale is usually one of the most popular of the year, especially as it features a specialist section for Silver, Gold & Jewellery. The sale also includes an extensive range of other antiques including furniture, paintings, ceramics, glass and a wide selection of interesting collectables.
One of the earliest entries to be consigned was a selection of exciting high end diamond jewellery which is just the thing some of our private buyers are keen to snap up -especially when Christmas provides an excuse for an extravagant treat. A classic fine three stone diamond ring is estimated at £5000/£7000 whilst a more unusual diamond marquise design ring is expected to make £4,500 to £6,500.
This latter ring features a stunning marquise cut diamond flanked by two pear cut diamonds and has a total diamond value around 2.5cts. For those women who like their diamonds on the generous size, a pair of diamond stud earrings with a total carat value of 2.7cts should tick a few boxes and are likewise expected to make £4,500 to £6,500.
Antique jewellery is also extremely popular at the moment, and this is a great time to have a clear out of any inherited jewellery items which you know you are never going to wear. Smiths’ valuers love opening up a little box and finding a treasure trove of antique and vintage costume jewellery which can prove to be surprisingly valuable.
One such item which was discovered recently hiding in a box of costume jewellery was Victorian bracelet made up of scarab beetles – something which most women would not choose to wear on an evening out. However these rare scarab pieces are highly sought after by collectors and Smiths have valued it at £1,000 to £1,500.
Silver and gold items are also extremely popular with prices for precious metals pushing prices higher and higher. Small silver collectable items are always very popular with collectors and estimates are often exceeded, doubled or even trebled as buyers with little financial constraints fight to obtain the items they want. Watches are also very sought after at this time of year – particularly gentlemen’s vintage watches which are one of the most searched for items on the online bidding platforms.
Smiths are also keen for entries of ceramics, glass, paintings and collectables as the autumn is a busy time for the antiques trade in general and demand is strong from collectors and the trade as well as private buyers. As the winter evenings draw in people spend far more time on their hobbies and interiors and Smiths Auctions are finding that demand at their auctions is growing strongly across a variety of antiques and collectables.
If you wish to discuss your antiques and make an appointment then please telephone Smiths on 01531 821776 or for further information please visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk