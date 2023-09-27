We can do this because the UK has already over-delivered on our climate change commitments and done more than other countries. We have had the fastest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the G7: down almost 50 per cent compared to 1990, compared to just 22 per cent for France, no change for the US, and an increase for China of 300 per cent. Technological advances have also reduced costs more than forecast and we have seen higher than forecast adoption of clean technologies like EVs.