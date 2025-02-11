THE son of a 51-year-old woman teacher who suffered serious injuries after a collision with a lorry as she crossed the road says she is “lucky to be alive”.
A 30-year-old man from Sedbury was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the early morning incident in Chepstow.
Joseph Crathorn said his mother Luca was on a pedestrian crossing in Welsh Street when the crash happened around 7.30am on Monday morning (February 10).
He posted on the Chepstow Community Facebook page: “My mum was hit on the pedestrian crosswalk on her way back from the leisure centre by a lorry...
“We have been at the hospital all day and she will be okay, despite having suffered broken ribs, a broken pelvis, back and shoulder, a few chipped teeth as well as a fractured knee cap.
He also revealed that his mother, a languages teacher at St John’s-on-the-Hill, later underwent a five-hour operation.
A woman who helped his mum at the scene replied: “I was one of the first to attend to your Mum with pillows and sleeping bags.
“To the doctor who lives locally and the nurse who jumped out of her car to help – you are truly amazing.
“Also big shout out to the Head of Chepstow School who was brilliant. I have been thinking of your Mum ever since so thank you so much for updating us all. Sending hopes for a fast and speedy recovery xxx.”
Another poster: “Joseph, your mum is my son's form tutor and the most wonderful lady. We've all been worried sick. Please send her all our love and best wishes for her recovery.”
More than 400 posters wished her well, with one adding: “So shocked to hear what has happened to your mum!
“Mrs Crathorn taught my son French and Latin and she is one of the best teachers he’s ever had and is well loved by the children! Sending love to her and family and hope she has a speedy recovery.”
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Welsh Street, Chepstow, at around 7.30am on Monday, February 10.
“Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service to assist with traffic management.
"The collision involved a lorry and a pedestrian, and a 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists travelling on Welsh Street between 7am and 7.30am on Monday February 10, to contact us.
“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2500043760.”
Welsh Street and the A466 were closed for hours on Monday morning as a result of the incident. Traffic was also affected between Chepstow Racecourse and Highbeech roundabout.