A 21-year-old Soudley man who drove while over the limit for two illegal drugs – and without a valid licence or third party insurance – has been banned from the roads for 17 months and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work for the community.
Tony Hurst of Sutton rd, Soudley, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to driving a Renault Clio on Furnaces Close, Soudley, on May 6th this year with excess Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Benzoylecgonine in his blood.
The two drugs are metabolites of cannabis and cocaine.
He also admitted he had no insurance or a valid licence at the time of the offences.
As well as a community order with unpaid work and the driving disqualification, the court ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.