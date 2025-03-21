”Thanks to a grant from the Enovert Trust, Soudley Village Hall’s 50th anniversary year has begun well with the installation of an air-con heating system which has removed its need to buy oil.
The hall is a large space which hosts exercise classes and private parties and village social events, as well as Soudley football teams. The hoped for next step is to repair the roof and install solar panels, and upgrade the changing rooms.
The Enovert Community Trust is an environmental body which supports community and environmental projects
The Trust is committed to supporting community and environmental projects in the vicinity of Enovert’s operations across the UK. These include improving community halls, the creation of new play areas and skate parks, and restoring green spaces.