South Gloucestershire is among the safest places to drive in the UK according to new research.
The study was conducted by car parts marketplace Ovoko, who used data from The Department for Transport between 2013 and 2022.
The research focused on which UK areas had the lowest average collisions per billion miles (PBM) travelled.
South Gloucestershire came out eighth on the list of safe areas to drive in with 158.25 collisions PBM on average.
Perth and Kinross in Scotland is statistically the UK’s safest area to drive in. Between 2013 and 2022, there were, on average, 122.73 collisions PBM. 2019 was found to have the lowest numbers, with 78 collisions PBM.
A spokesperson for Ovoko said: “You might expect numbers to be at their lowest in 2020 and 2021, amongst COVID-19 lockdowns meaning fewer cars on the road overall.
“However, for many areas in this top ten, this is not the case. Another interesting thing to note is the drop off in collisions for many areas between 2021 and 2022, and it will be worth noting whether these numbers continue to drop into the 2020s, with the government’s attempted efforts to make roads safer.”