The SOUTH WEST is one of the least likely regions to produce England international footballers according to new research.
The research, conducted by NoDespositFriend.com looked at 204 male England players of the past 24 years to see which regions they were born in. Only seven players in their sample came from the South West.
Tyne and Wear are the least likely region to produce England international players, with only one in the sample.
London produced the most players with 57, including David Beckham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, and current England manager Gareth Southgate.
The North West produced the second highest number of England internationals with 50 players.
Specifically, Merseyside produced 18 players, including Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard, while Manchester produced 17 players including Marcus Rashford and the Neville brothers; Gary and Phil.
A spokesperson of NoDepositFriend.com, Steven Ellis said: “The football-rich heritage of London and the North West is exemplified by clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.
This contributes significantly to the development of skilled players, resulting in a greater representation in the national team compared to other regions.
In contrast, the South West may face challenges in player development, given the potential lack of top-tier clubs and robust football infrastructure, resulting in a lower number of players from these regions making it to the national team.”