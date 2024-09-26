While adverse weather requires increased caution, many drivers are unaware that certain actions—such as splashing pedestrians—can result in significant penalties writes Majid Ismailzada, Marketing Director & Motoring Expert atGM Direct Hire.
Splashing Pedestrians
Under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, deliberately driving through puddles to splash pedestrians is considered a public nuisance and can be classified as careless and inconsiderate driving. Offenders may face fines of up to £5,000 and receive penalty points on their licence.
Other Rain-Related Offences
Driving Without Due Care and Attention: Failing to adjust your driving to wet conditions can lead to accidents. This offence carries penalties ranging from a £100 fine and 3 points to disqualification.
Defective Equipment: Worn tires and faulty windscreen wipers reduce vehicle safety in rain. Driving with defective equipment can result in fines and penalty points.
Inadequate Visibility: Not using headlights appropriately during reduced visibility can lead to fines.
In wet weather
Reduce Speed: Wet roads decrease tire traction, increasing stopping distances.
Maintain Safe Distances: Keep a larger gap between you and the vehicle ahead.
Avoid Sudden Movements: Brake and steer gently to prevent skidding.
Check Vehicle Condition: Ensure tires, brakes, and wipers are in good working order.