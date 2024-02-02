A CHARITY breakfast in support of a farming mental health charity raised over £530.
The event saw over 15 British sports cars pull in at the home of TVR fanatic Tony Webb at his home near Skenfrith for a full English breakfast, sponsored by local businessman Jeff Smith.
The event was in aid of ‘We are Farming Minds’, chosen by the Webbs after their friend, Louise Williams, who passed away at the age of 60 had become involved in the group following the sad passing of her son Rees in 2022.
We are Farming Minds is a Herefordshire based charity set up by Farmers for Farmers. The charity has a 24/7 telephone helpline, 0808 802 0070. Email [email protected] or text: 07786 203130.