St Briavels’ Woody Buffrey secures goal posts for playing fields

Woody Buffrey with new new goalposts in St Briavels.
WOODY Buffrey didn’t just hit his goal of a set of footie nets, he smashed it.
The football-mad youngster set up a fund-raiser to have child-sized goals on the playing fields at St Briavels.
The posts have been bought following a successful campaign – and there was money left over.
The goals cost just over £950 but Woody raised around £1,400.
Discussions have been held with the committee that runs the playing field about how the extra money can be spent.
