St Briavels’ Woody Buffrey secures goal posts for playing fields

By Forester Reporter   |   Reporter   |
Saturday 15th October 2022 11:00 am
[email protected]
Share
Woody Buffrey with new new goalposts in St Briavels. (Tindle )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

WOODY Buffrey didn’t just hit his goal of a set of footie nets, he smashed it.

The football-mad youngster set up a fund-raiser to have child-sized goals on the playing fields at St Briavels.

The posts have been bought following a successful campaign – and there was money left over.

The goals cost just over £950 but Woody raised around £1,400.

Discussions have been held with the committee that runs the playing field about how the extra money can be spent.

More About:

Forest of DeanWye Valley
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0