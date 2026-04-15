This is followed by an ‘in conversation’ with Keggie Carew on Friday, May 15,, much-praised author of Dadland, which won the 2016 Costa Biography Award. For those who love tales of derring-do such as Operation Mincemeat the book describes her relationship with her unconventional father, who was an undercover guerilla agent in Burma during the 2nd World War but sadly lapsed into dementia in his later life. Keggie will also talk about her more recent books: Quicksand Tales, about the bizarre range of jobs she took as a young woman, and Beastly, which explores the 40,000 year old relationship between humans and animals and was shortlisted for the prestigious Wainright Prize.