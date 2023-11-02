PEOPLE are being advised to stay safe this Bonfire Night weekend by following advice from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS).
Due to the potential dangers with fireworks, residents are encouraged to attend an organised display rather than have fireworks at home.
GFRS says if you do choose to have fireworks at home or are hosting your own bonfire night party, please remember to follow the firework code and make sure the fireworks are CE marked.
Other safety tips from GFRS include:
- Only allow adults to handle fireworks
- Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time
- Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary
- Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back
- Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
- Never return to a firework once it has been lit
- For an emergency keep buckets of water or the garden hose close by
- Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators
- Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving
- Keep children under supervision when using sparklers
- Prepare a bucket of sand to dispose of used sparklers
- Notify neighbours who may have pets or farm animals
- Always buy from a reputable shop and be wary of sales through social media
More tips and advice are available at https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/glosfire/your-safety/safety-outdoors/firework-and-bonfire-safety/
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We would strongly encourage people to attend organised bonfire and fireworks displays but if you are using fireworks at home or hosting a bonfire night party please follow the firework code and our safety advice at all times.
“Keep fireworks in a closed box and use one at a time, only allow adults to handle them and stand well back from them when they are lit.
"Direct them well away from spectators, keep a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case of emergency and never buy fireworks from unlicensed sellers.
"Fireworks can cause serious or life-changing injuries so please treat them with extreme caution.”
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for the Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It’s vitally important to follow the safety advice from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service if you’re hosting your own fireworks display or bonfire night party.
“We want people to enjoy themselves but please bear in mind that fireworks are dangerous, so please be cautious and sensible to avoid you, your family or friends suffering any serious injuries.
"The Fire and Rescue Service is called out to numerous incidents at this time of year so please follow the firework code to help relieve pressure on the emergency services.”