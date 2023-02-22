Applicants have until March 24 to apply, followed by regional assessment centers for successful candidates. The programme will start in January 2024, with trainees expected to complete their training by March 2025. To be eligible for the programme, candidates must hold a minimum 2:2 level 6 degree qualification and demonstrate significant experience working or volunteering with vulnerable individuals. They must also have GCSEs in English or English Language and Mathematics at grade C or above, or the new grade 4 and above.