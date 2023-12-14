AT its AGM in November, the Longhope and District Royal British Legion voted in their new chair.
After four years, Rob Greaves handed over the reins to Nick Taylor RN, who was previously Vice Chair.
Nick plans to continue Rob’s “sterling work” in growing membership for the group and keeping the branch together throughout some very difficult times.
The branch meets every 2nd Tuesday of the month at The Latchen Rooms in Longhope, at 7pm for 7.30pm.
Visitors are all welcome, there is pop up pub plus teas, coffee and refreshments available.
Monthly speakers plus events are planned throughout the year.
For more details contact the Longhope & District Royal British Legion through their Facebook Page.