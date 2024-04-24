RESIDENTS have been reminded by Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) that there is still time to have their say on the adult social care fairer contributions policy consultation.
The cut-off date is Monday, May 6, 5pm and you can fill out the survey online or call 01452 427554 for a hard copy, which can be sent to you.
The policy proposes changes including:
How the council charges for short break and respite care.
The introduction of an admin fee for people who pay the full cost of their care, but wish the council to arrange care and support services for them.
An increase to the Minimum Income Guarantee.
A change to the Disability Related Expenditure process.
Sarah Scott, executive director of adult social care, wellbeing and communities said: “We want to ensure the council has a fairer contribution policy that considers the views and needs of people who are affected by it, both now and in the future.
“We are proposing changes to support individuals with choice and control over their care. These include increasing the minimum income guarantee, and a change to the disability related expenses process, which may allow some people to keep more of their money.”
GCC said that no changes will be made until the public consultation has concluded and all feedback has been considered.