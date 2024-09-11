A BUSINESSMAN in Stroat is offering motivational books to the community, in the hopes that people can get the best outcomes for themselves.
Malcolm Kilminster, a speaker on motivation and goal setting, has given hundreds of speeches around the world and has spoken alongside some of the greatest motivational speakers. He has published seven books on goals, achievement and how to succeed in business.
However, he began his career in the RAF. He won a scholarship to Cranwell and trained as a navigator on Vulcan Bombers serving on the famous 617 Dambusters squadron. Later, he became a financial advisor before eventually forming his own company.
He now offers three books to the community, each one with a different target audience, however one book Mr Kilminster is very passionate about is called Fast Forward. It is for younger readers, typically of school age, and looks at some of the biggest challenges for their age, and how to manage them to achieve their goals.
He said ideally, there would be at least one copy of this book in every school throughout the community. It is written very clearly, section by section, making it easy to read. It also has pages available for task-setting and reflection.
Mr Kilminster is fervent about the idea that anyone can achieve what they want out of life, as long as they are willing to work for it, using the right tools and planning. He said: “To me, what this book says is never mind your background, never mind your intelligence. Ralph Waldo Emerson said desire is more important than ability.
“The point of the book unquestionably is, if someone has a burning desire to succeed, then that desire is more important than ability. Your education is not the be all and end all, it’s how much you want to succeed that matters.”
He said the book openly conflicts with modern life, citing TikTok and video shorts, along with talent shows enticing younger people to believe in a shortcut to wealth, stardom and fame. He believes these desires will simply end in disappointment, whereas his approach is much more grounded in reality.
Mr Kilminster said: “Instant desire is vacuous; it comes and goes. If you can revisit what it is you want to become and what you want to achieve by deliberately repeating the process of setting goals, you will gradually bring all the things you need to accomplish what you want in life.”
The other two books Mr Kilminster offers to the community are Life Without Limits and Younger Tomorrow. The first is for the general reader with tips on how to set and achieve your goals, whereas the latter is a guide for older people to achieve even more.
It explains the value of health and fitness, alongside the importance of the future whilst still recognising the past.
Mr Kilminster said: “This book has to be in the hands of everyone in the Forest of Dean who is over 60. The first thing it says is have something to wake up for. Have a purpose. Have a reason to wake up.
“There’s so much opportunity to empower people and they don’t even know it exists. Fast Forward empowers teenagers, Life Without Limits can help give adults purpose and Younger Tomorrow can help retired adults have a purpose.”
Anybody who would like to get a copy of the books mentioned, you can email [email protected] or call 07713156228. His website also has a contact page.
If you are interested in learning more about Mr Kilminster’s career history or current business, you can visit his website.