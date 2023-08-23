IT'S another big day for students across South Wales and the Wye Valley today (Thursday, August 24) as hundreds head into school to collect their GCSE results.
Today is the culmination of five years of secondary school for young people across the country, not least here in Monmouthshire, south Herefordshire and the Forest of Dean.
Students and their families are set to learn whether they've done enough to progress on to their desired pathways, whether that be further education, employment or a mixture of the two.
Follow our live blog below throughout the day for students' stories and reaction from across the region.