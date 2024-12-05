A YOUNG cast at the SGS Forest High School in Cinderford have been putting the final touches to their production of one of Disney’s most popular shows.
There will be three performances of Frozen Jr at the school next week.
The cast includes more than 20 Forest High School students led by staff Matt Ball, Leanne Valentine, Serena Rivers and Brandon Jebb.
Mr Ball, the lead practitioner of performing arts at the school said: “Following their brilliant success in a recent production of Matilda Jr in February. Frozen Jr, is a spectacular musical, designed for younger performers, and is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.
“Do you want to build a snowman? Join us for this magical and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time.
Frozen Jr. includes Anna (Taylor Edwards), Elsa (Jasmine Mountford) and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.
“Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production.
“With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen Jr is sure to melt your heart.
“This show is a great way to get ready for the festive season, with a certainty of snowfall, true theatre magic and song’s you won’t forget.
The three performances are at 7pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week (December 17-19).
For information on buying tickets, visit SGS Forest High’s Facebook page or call the school on 01594 822257. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sgs-forest-high-school