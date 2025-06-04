A VOLUNTEER at the Forest of Dean Community Hospital told NHS Gloucestershire Foundation Trust about her experiences, as the service celebrates Volunteer Week.
The Trust profiled a number of volunteers, including those from community hospitals, mental health services and community services, to give examples of the work they do and the difference they make.
Alison said: “Sometimes life can leave you looking inward all of the time, especially after retirement, which can be detrimental to your mental health. Looking outward and helping other people helps you to feel better, there’s always someone worse off than you.
“It’s rewarding and can be fun. I am lucky to already have a good relationship with quite a few of the staff, but everyone is really friendly and I think they’re always happy to see me, it’s nice to feel wanted. If you’ve always wanted to try it, give it a go. You’ve nothing to lose and a lot to gain.”
Alison told the Trust that she retired from her role as Ward Clerk for the NHS in February 2024, but still wanted to be involved and help in some way. As a Ward Clerk and someone with a background in musical theatre, Alison used to sing for patients on special days, such as Christmas.
Her role is varied, doing anything that is asked of her - but Alison specialises in ‘being there’ for patients creatively, through card-making, colouring, crafting, playing bingo, chatting and singing. She also runs a ‘Singing for the Brain’ class twice a month for the Alzheimer's society.
Alison told the Trust: “My typical day of volunteering involves inviting some patients into the day room to do half an hour or so of singing. Sometimes I bring stuff to do a bingo game or two, the patients usually love that.
“As a crafter, I sometimes bring pages to do colouring in, or something simple to make. If no one wants to do any of those things, I may just pop into one of the patients rooms to have a chat. Some patients get little or no visitors.
“I have been known to man the phones, main door and basic reception stuff to help out. No two days are ever the same and I do get a lot of satisfaction from knowing I have made a difference to someone’s life. Being in hospital isn’t much fun, so I like to think I can help to relieve the boredom.”
Alison is one of the many volunteers in the Forest of Dean. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can visit the website for more information.
The Trust said: “You can gain so much when you volunteer with us. Not only will you be doing something really worthwhile, you will also meet new people and gain valuable experience. Our volunteers are key to supporting the delivery of high quality care and offer an added dimension to the services we provide.”
