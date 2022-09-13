Success is black and white for the Forest’s chess players
Subscribe newsletter
IT was a knight to remember as the Forest of Dean Chess Club reflected on a season of success that saw them finish in the top six of three county competitions at their AGM.
The members celebrated an enjoyable year both online and in-person having returned to playing over-the-board games after the pandemic this season, along with the addition of some new members and a “relatively healthy” financial position.
The club, which meets weekly at Mitcheldean Library, are now looking ahead to the new season, in which it aims to enter Division Three of the North Gloucestershire League and continue to provide “varied opportunities for both serious and fun chess”.
In 2021-22, the club finished 6th in the North Gloucestershire Autumn League, third in the main league and third in the Summer League.
At this month’s meeting, internal organiser Simon Gathern gave details of the members’ success, and winners’ trophies were given to Ciprian Chirilov for ‘Winter Quickplay’, Clint Mann for ’Summer Quickplay’, and the ‘Portman Cup’ was presented to Simon Gathern.
And Chairman Clint Mann was “delighted” to report that the club had attracted some new members, “adding a Queen and two Pawns to its ranks of Knights and Kings!”
Secretary Ian Webster echoed his remarks and noted that the club had maintained a stable membership over the course of the year.
The members say they now look forward to a season filled with internal and external competitions, training and tuition, puzzles, practice and social events.
Anyone interested in the club is welcome to attend a weekly meeting with no obligation to join, which take place at 7pm on Mondays.
For more information, contact Chairman Clint Mann at [email protected] or visit ‘Forest of Dean Chess Club’ on chess.com.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |